T-Mobile launches new programs for small businesses
T-Mobile has just launched new services that are aimed to help small business owners take their business to the next level during this time.
These services were previously discussed just a few days ago. But now, T-Mobile has made these available to small businesses. To recap, these services include the following:
- New Business Unlimited smartphone plans with unlimited 5G access
- Small Business Internet that delivers fast, reliable connectivity
- Facebook Advertising on Us, a new program from T-Mobile and Facebook aimed to accelerate digital marketing capabilities of small businesses.
The Facebook Advertising on Us program comes with the following:
- Three one-on-one consultations with digital marketing experts
- $200 of digital advertising to be used on Facebook or Instagram
- Valuable resources to help small businesses reach more customers
As explained by T-Mobile for Business MVP, Mike Katz:
“At T-Mobile, we have always believed that small businesses are the lifeblood of vibrant, thriving communities. So, with the nation’s fastest, largest, and most reliable 5G network, we are excited to provide the connectivity backbone that they will need to flourish in a world transformed by the pandemic.”
