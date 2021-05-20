T-Mobile for Business puts the spotlight on small businesses across the country

Earlier today, T-Mobile for Business revealed three new small business plans under the name Business Unlimited. In addition to these new plans, T-Mobile for Business has announced its new fixed wireless internet, Facebook Advertising on Us with digital advertising, and digital marketing resources exclusively for small businesses. This is T-Mobile’s way of helping the small business owners cope as they go through the economical effects of the pandemic.

Here is more information on these new developments:

T-Mobile Business Unlimited Plans

These are the three small business plans that T-Mobile for Business has unveiled today. As of this writing, these are the only small business plans available in the country.

Business Unlimited Select $25/line/month – This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and 50GB of “Premium Data”, 5GB high-speed mobile hotspot; unlimited texting and 2G data overseas; and unlimited talk, text and 2G data in Canada and Mexico. The plan, however, reduces the speed during times of network congestion.

Business Unlimited Advanced $30/line/month – This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and 100GB of “Premium Data”, 40GB high-speed mobile hotspot, 1 hour of Gogo In-Flight Wi-Fi; unlimited texting and 2G data overseas; unlimited talk, text and 5G high-speed data in Canada and Mexico; HD video streaming; and Microsoft 365 on Us.

Business Unlimited Ultimate $40/line/month – This plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and “Premium Data”, 100GB high-speed mobile hotspot, 1 hour of Gogo In-Flight Wi-Fi; 4K video streaming; Microsoft 365 on Us; and 2x faster data internationally (256Kbps).

T-Mobile Small Business Internet

The need to stay online is greatly experienced by small businesses. Thankfully, T-Mobile for Business has introduced a way to address this need with its new fixed wireless internet service that costs $60/month with AutoPay and no annual contracts. It also doesn’t include any caps or overage penalties.

Once you sign up for this service, T-Mobile will ship a state-of-the-art Nokia 5G router to your business location, included in your monthly price with no added equipment fees. You can then perform the installation in minutes, without the need to pay for hookup fees. The service also comes with access to a team of dedicated experts who you can call whenever you need them.

For a limited time period, T-Mobile for Business is running a promotion on this service. When you sign up for the service between June 1st and June 30th, you can enjoy $10 off on the monthly rate. This means that you will only have to pay $50/month (with AutoPay) throughout the duration of the qualifying line. You can learn more about this offer here.

Facebook Advertising on Us

T-Mobile knows that in order to help your business succeed, you need to take things to social media. And one way you can do that is by doing ads the right way. This is why T-Mobile for Business has teamed up with Facebook experts to help improve your business’ digital marketing strategy.

The partnership gives small businesses three one-on-one consultations with a Facebook marketing expert. It also gives access to educational resources and thought leadership content to help you make the most out of your Facebook advertising strategies.

Not only that, every small business on T-Mobile with three or more lines will get $200 in digital advertising to use to market their business on Facebook and Instagram’s platform.

T-Mobile for Business’ Opportunity Sweepstakes

Lastly, T-Mobile for Business is running an Opportunity Sweepstakes for small businesses throughout the country.

When you join, you have a chance to win a 5G makeover for your business. You can be among the winners of the following:

Six small businesses will win a 5G smartphone or tablet

Five small businesses will win a package of five 5G devices

Two small businesses will win a full 5G makeover with five 5G smartphones, a 5G tablet, and $5000 to spend on anything

You can join this sweepstakes between June 1st and July 16th. For more information, visit this page.

These new developments will be available starting June 1st. To kick off its launch, T-Mo will be hosting a Facebook Live conversation with FUBU founder & CEO/ABC’s Shark Tank, Daymond John and T-Mobile for Business’ EVP, Mike Katz. The talk will take place virtually on June 1st at 11:00am PT. You can learn more about this here.

Source: T-Mobile