T-Mobile: To join J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference
T-Mobile will be joining the upcoming J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference.
The event, scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:10 pm EDT, will be attended by T-Mobile’s president and chief executive officer, Mike Sievert.
Sievert will be presenting and providing a business update in the said conference.
A live webcast of the event will be available on T-Mobile’s Investor Relations website. Once the presentation has concluded, an on-demand replay will be available.
Source: T-Mobile