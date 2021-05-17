T-Mobile presenting at Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day
The Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day is coming up this week and T-Mobile US, Inc. will be joining the event.
According to their blog post, the event will be attended and presented by the company’s president and chief executive officer, Mike Sievert, together with the executive vice president and chief financial officer, Neville Ray.
The two will be giving a business update at the event, which will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 11:30 am EDT.
If you are interested in taking part in the event, you can keep an eye out for a live webcast of the virtual event on T-Mobile’s Investor Relations website. After the presentation, an on-demand replay will also be posted on their website.
Source: T-Mobile