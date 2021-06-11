T-Mobile joining Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference
T-Mobile will be joining the upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference.
In a blog post released today, the company revealed that its executive vice president & chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event. It will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:35 pm EDT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website.
Source: T-Mobile