T-Mobile joining Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

T-Mobile will be joining the upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference. 

In a blog post released today, the company revealed that its executive vice president & chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event. It will take place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:35 pm EDT. 

During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website

Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website. 

 

Source: T-Mobile

