T-Mobile makes $1.25M donation in support of LGBTQ+ youth

June is usually recognized as Pride Month. And to help celebrate the occasion, T-Mobile has made a $1.25 million total donation to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN initiatives. This is the Un-Carrier’s way of showing support to the organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ youth.

Out of that total number, T-Mobile has made a donation of $1 million to the HRC Foundation to support their new financial and digital literacy initiatives. Meanwhile, the GLSEN was given a $250,000 donation to help with their efforts in making schools safer and more inclusive.

T-Mobile believes that these donations not only possess critical impacts to the LGBTQ+ youth, but also lifechanging results. Through these initiatives, the Un-Carrier is able to help this sector with their struggles in homelessness or unstable housing by providing them avenues where they can learn. And not only that, they support the students who feel unsafe in their schools because of their gender expression or sexual orientation.

“T-Mobile recognizes that giving LGBTQ+ youth access to these important HRC and GLSEN initiatives today means we are also empowering the generation that will shape the future of LGBTQ+ advocacy and be this community’s leaders of tomorrow,” T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, said. “We’re proud to partner with these two organizations because they share our belief that every single person has the right to feel safe, seen, heard, and prepared to achieve their ambitions — and are delivering quality programming that ensures it.”

For more information about these initiatives, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile