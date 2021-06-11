Get Motorola One 5G Ace for free at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is currently running a discount on the Motorola One 5G Ace.
For a limited time period, you can get a $264 discount on this smartphone, which means that you essentially get the phone for free. In order to get the phone for free, you will need to meet two requirements from T-Mobile. The first is to enroll the phone under a 24-month installment plan. You will then need to activate a new line of service under an eligible plan.
The Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
Around the back, the mid-range phone has three cameras available. These cameras consist of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel camera. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.
Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging capability, NFC, a fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and water-repellent coating. Upon release, the device runs on Android 10 OS.
You can check out the offer here.