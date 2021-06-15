Report reveals T-Mobile’s 5G network is widely available at Interstate Highway Miles

T-Mobile’s 5G network is now available in more Interstate Highway Miles. This comes from new data gathered by Ookla.

According to the research firm, T-Mobile’s 5G network is available at 92% of all Interstate miles. Meanwhile, its competitors are at 68% (AT&T) and 51% (Verizon). This report comes at a crucial time when people are getting ready to travel for the summer vacation. And according to reports, the number of travelers have more than doubled since last year, especially with more people coming out of quarantine after getting vaccinated.

The data revealed by Ookla shows that T-Mobile’s 5G network has a huge lead over its rivals. Even though more than 99% of Interstate Highway miles is covered with the LTE networks of major providers, 5G speaks of a different story.

“When you’ve got T-Mobile 5G, you’ve got the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network… so you’re covered at home, work, school, your favorite vacation spot, and on the roads in between. There’s one choice for reliable 5G connectivity on the go — and that’s T-Mobile.” – Neville Ray.

Now that pandemic-related restrictions have started to ease, more and more Americans are gearing up for that much deserved summer vacation in September. And according to T-Mobile’s data, its customers have already started traveling over the Memorial Day weekend. Their data reveals that the number of customers who traveled 100 miles or more has doubled over the same time last year. There is also an 80% increase among travelers who took a distance of 50 miles or more.

With T-Mobile’s 5G network on the roads, they can stay connected to listen to the news and do all things online.

Source: T-Mobile