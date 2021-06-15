OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be exclusively available on T-Mobile & Metro by T-Mobile
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official and it’s making its way to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed that they will exclusively be the wireless provider for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. This affordable 5G smartphone works with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity and Extended Range 5G network.
Now that the device is official, T-Mobile and Metro are running deals to get it for free.
- T-Mobile: Get the OnePlus Nord N200 5G free when you trade in any device or add a new line for new and existing customers
- Metro by T-Mobile: Switch with ID verification and pick up the phone for free at Metro stores. Existing customers can get the device for $59.99 when they add a new line.
If neither deal sounds suitable, T-Mobile customers can still pick up the phone for $9/month with $0 down; FRP: $216 under T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan over 24 months.
The phone will be available in stores and online starting June 5th. To know more about the phone, visit this website.
Source: T-Mobile