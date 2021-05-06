T-Mobile celebrates May as Military Appreciation Month

With Memorial Day coming up, T-Mobile is making an effort to pay tribute to those who serve.

Earlier today, the Un-Carrier revealed that they are celebrating Military Appreciation Month by thanking and standing with brave service members. Some of the ways that T-Mo is doing its part to support the military community is by offering jobs, career programs, employee resource groups, military rate plans, and many more.

“As the Executive Sponsor for the Veterans & Allies Network, I have the opportunity to see the many ways T-Mobile’s military employees take care of each other, both within the company and out in the wider world,” T-Mobile Consumer Executive Vice President, Jon Freier said. “These people come from a common background of teamwork and service, and they bring an incredible focus, work ethic and sense of camaraderie to the Un-Carrier. We couldn’t be who we are without them.”

Here are the ways T-Mobile is helping service members:

Hire

T-Mobile has a number of opportunities available for veterans or their spouses active in the workforce. The company previously promised to hire 10,000 military vets and their spouses by 2023. And with the Sprint merger, T-Mobile has already been able to reach the halfway mark of its hire.

Support

Military people have been trained how to deal with fast-paced environments and how to think on their feet. These are the exact skills that make them valuable to T-Mobile. And as a way of retaining and supporting their valued talent, T-Mobile has launched its LiveMagenta benefits package. This provides individuals a number of personal and professional development programs, including money management, mental health and wellness counseling, and life coaching.

The military employees at T-Mobile also manage to help each other through the Veterans & Allies Network (VAN). To date, the employee resource group has over 12,000 members.

Connect

Whether they are serving at home or abroad, during active duty, reserve or retirement, T-Mobile is giving military families a way to stay connected. The Un-Carrier is offering the Magenta Military plan, which gives 50% off on family lines. With this plan, entitled customers get four lines of unlimited talk, text, and data for just $100 per month with AutoPay.

Through these efforts, T-Mobile is doing its part in giving back to those who have already given so much of themselves. You can learn more about the military plans that T-Mobile is offering to these customers here.

Source: T-Mobile