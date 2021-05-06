T-Mobile now accepting applicants for Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program

T-Mobile is now opening its doors to applicants of its Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Tech Program. If you have a startup that you believe will pave the way to develop the next big thing in 5G that will promote healthy living and improve our quality of life, you can apply to be part of this program.

Participants will have a chance to work directly with T-Mobile technology and business leaders as they collaborate on bringing their products and services to the market. T-Mobile Accelerator program operates as a hub where ideas, innovation, and action can be derived.

“Consumers care deeply about wellness and that interest continues to grow,” T-Mobile’s EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies, John Saw, said. “5G is a powerful enabler, helping us to more deeply understand our own health and stay better connected to services that improve our quality of life.”

The program offers year-round programming and activities, along with entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers, and mentorship sessions.

Ever since the program was created, there has been a total of 67 startup companies that have been able to raise an aggregate of almost $80 million since their participation in the program. 82% of the alumni companies continue to be in business today.

If you are interested in applying for a slot in the Fall 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Wellness Technology Program, you can visit this page for more information. You have until June 25, 2021 to apply for the program before it starts on August 9, 2021. At the end of the program, there will be a Demo Day where the accomplishments of the participants will be showcased.

