T-Mobile shows impressive financial results in Q1 2021 earnings report

T-Mobile held its quarterly earnings report today for Q1 2021. And based on the information revealed during the call, T-Mo is seeing significant financial results.

One of its advantages over its competition, without a doubt, is its network leadership. Pair this with offering the best value and service, it just goes to show that T-Mobile is a leader in its industry.

In the call, T-Mobile revealed that they expect merger synergies to be between $2.8 billion and $3.1 billion this year. This is a number that is more than double the $1.3 billion it was able to deliver last year. And by raising guidance, T-Mobile will be able to unlock even more growth and innovative experiences with its future investments.

And let’s not forget, there has been a series of independent third-party reports that reveal T-Mobile is the clear leader when it comes to 5G speed and reliability. Thanks to its 5G network, T-Mobile already covers a total of 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles. This is a number that’s double than AT&T’s coverage and four times of Verizon’s. T-Mobile is also proud that people have already started to notice its 5G reach. There has been a 120% increase in awareness of T-Mobile as “The 5G Company.”

In this quarter alone, T-Mobile was able to achieve these results:

1.4 million total net additions (best in industry)

$19.8 billion total revenue

$14.2 billion service revenue

$933 million net income, diluted earnings per share of $0.74 and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 billion

$5.9 billion Core Adjusted EBITDA, raising 2021 guidance

$3.7 billion net cash provide by operating activities, $1.3 billion free cash flow, raising 2021 guidance

You can learn more about T-Mobile’s earnings call here.

Source: T-Mobile