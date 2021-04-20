T-Mobile: Hosting Q1 Financial and Operational Results on May 4
T-Mobile will be hosting its Q1 financial and operational results soon.
In an email sent by a T-Mobile representative, the Un-Carrier has scheduled the event on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
T-Mobile will be featuring its earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials a few minutes before the webcast.
If you are interested in participating in the webcast, you can visit TMUS Investor Relations for more information.
Source: T-Mobile