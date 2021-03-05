T-Mobile officially announces new promotion for existing customers
Yesterday, there was an internal document that leaked online revealing T-Mobile’s future promotion for existing customers. And today, the Un-Carrier has put the rumors to rest by confirming the leaked promotion and adding some other details to it.
For a limited time period, existing customers with at least two eligible voice lines can add a new voice line and get another for free.
In addition to this promotion, customers can save up to $250 on an Apple Watch when they buy a second under a 24-month bill credit plan and add a watch line. Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch can also enjoy up to six months of Apple Fitness+ for free.
And it looks like T-Mobile is running a new promotion for new customers. If you are switching over from AT&T and Verizon, you can get up to $650 towards your remaining device payment. You also don’t have to pay any switching costs when you bring your own device.
To learn more about these offers, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile