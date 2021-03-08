T-Mobile opens first store in Hays
T-Mobile has just expanded its retail store in Ellis County as it opens its first store in Hays.
For years, customers have been asking for a branch in their location and T-Mobile has listened to their requests.
The new store is located at 4333 Vine Street. It allows customers to choose a device and service plan they need for communication.
By opening a store in Hays, T-Mobile is able to deliver in its promise to serve more people situated in small towns across the country. This new store is just the first to support western Kansas.
According to Sen. Rick Billinger, T-Mobile is much welcomed in Hays and is excited about having their presence in the area. The store not only provides customers an option for their cellular service but will also provide additional job opportunities for citizens.
The new store is open Monday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
