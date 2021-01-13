Nord N100, N10 5G coming to Metro by T-Mobile

Last week, T-Mobile revealed that they will be offering two new OnePlus devices soon. And today, we just received word from T-Mobile that the Nord N100 and N10 5G will also be making their way to Metro by T-Mobile.

The best thing about today’s news is that the prepaid brand is offering either device to switchers for free. Unfortunately, you still have to pay for the sales tax. But this already means huge savings for anyone interested in getting these new OnePlus devices. The free offer is exclusive to those who switch to Metro.

If you are not new to Metro, you can also get the Nord N100 for free when you add a line. The Nord N10 5G, however, will cost you $69.99. These offers will only be available for a limited time period so make sure to check them out at a nearby Metro by T-Mobile location.

As a way of welcoming both devices to Metro by T-Mobile, the prepaid brand has partnered with OnePlus for a virtual and live interactive music experience. Users can enjoy listening to Ty Dolla $ign on January 22nd at 7pm PT. This virtual concert is also free.

There are also some interesting prizes in store at the virtual concert. When you log in to watch the concert, you have a chance to play trivia, score giveaways, and participate in raffles. Some of the prizes in store include wireless earbuds, OnePlus smartphones, limited merch, and up to $10,000 in cash. You can also chat with other viewers using the platform. If you are interested in learning more about the virtual concert, you can visit this link for more details.

Metro by T-Mobile is the only prepaid brand in the country that carries OnePlus devices. You can start buying either device on January 15th.

Source: T-Mobile