T-Mobile inks partnership with Nokia, Ericsson to expand its 5G network

T-Mobile earlier announced that it has inked a five-year, multi-billion dollar agreement with Ericsson and Nokia. The agreement was formed so these two companies could continue expanding and advancing T-Mobile’s 5G network. This is to fulfill the deals T-Mobile made to have its merger with Sprint approved.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, shared that they already have “the largest 5G network in the country”. Through the recently formed agreements with their 5G partners, the wireless carrier can get the help they need to take this leadership even further. They believe that the partnership will help produce “ever-better experiences” for customers in the coming years.

The wireless network has since been working with both Ericsson and Nokia for 20 years. Because of this, T-Mobile believes that both companies will be able to help them achieve their goals for this year. One of those goals is to make voice over 5G or voice over new radio (VoNR) a reality for commercial use. This is something that Ericsson will be working on.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s partnership with Nokia will help them change the “Un-carrier customer experience into overdrive” real soon. This partnership will expand T-Mobile’s low-band 5G coverage along with improving its mid-band 5G speeds.

With these partnerships, it looks like T-Mobile subscribers will be able to thoroughly enjoy the carrier’s 5G network. It’s good to see that T-Mo is already planning ahead for the next five years. Meanwhile, its rivals are still looking for short-term workarounds to fix issues; particularly their lack of mid-band 5G resources.

Source: T-Mobile, 1, 2