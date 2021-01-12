Report: T-Mobile’s 5G download speeds far from promised

Despite being able to expand its 5G network throughout the US, it appears that there are some users who are unable to see the fast speeds promised by T-Mobile. This comes from a report that suggests T-Mo’s 5G download speeds only compose of a small fraction of what the carrier has publicly promised. 

At the recently conducted Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference, T-Mobile’s President of Technology Neville Ray spoke to the public about their 2020 efforts to expand 5G. The CEO said that their network is now able to cover over 1.6 million square miles and 280 million users. Ray also said that their 5G download speeds are nearing 300Mb/s, which is a significant bump from the 40Mb/s provided by their 4G LTE network. 

But as evidenced on speed tests ran by SDXCentral, it appears that these numbers aren’t close to what the T-Mo executive mentioned. Using an iPhone 12, a speed test was conducted in Long Beach, California. This speed test resulted in a meager 0.85Mb/s. The same device ran a speed test using T-Mobile’s 4G network, which yielded 47Mb/s. Another report shared that they were able to record 39.4Mb/s under T-Mobile’s 5G network too. 

This is a far cry from the numbers promised by Ray. But as T-Mobile continues to rollout its 5G network, it’s possible that its download speeds can also improve over time. 

 

Source: 12

  • pda96

    To be more specific, it’s a joke. No better than 4G LTE in most cases. Right now, 5G is just a sales gimmick.

  • Garblicks

    T-Mobile is like every other cell provider. They lie about their numbers and signal. I’ve been with T-Mobile for 8 years and the only reason I’m still with them is the old simple choice plan and I get a decent signal. That’s it. Everything they do and say is a damn lie. Most people won’t see true 5g for another 10 years with T-Mobile.

  • King James

    So one test from Long Beach, California is how we determine network speed now? Well here in New York City on T-Mobile’s 5G network, I’m seeing an average of 100+ megabits per second with a peak of 600+ megabits per second depending on where I am. I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max. I am using the speedtest from ookla.

  • Acdc1a

    Worse, the upgrades in my area have ruined my service in the house.

  • saimin

    Save your phone’s battery. Disable 5G this year. Maybe they will turn it on for real next year.

  • Omegajb

    4G LTE is faster for me than 5G in Northern Virginia. I disabled it for better battery life.

  • Erik Sorensen

    Download speeds in MN average in the mid 200 mb/s. Almost everywhere too. Using a Samsung Note 10+ 5G