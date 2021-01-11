T-Mobile running discount on iPhone 12 devices
Now that the iPhone 12 is available, carriers and retailers are running different types of promotions to get customers to buy from them. T-Mobile is one of the carriers that have released a promo for the iPhone 12.
If you purchase the iPhone 12 mini from Apple, you can get the device at a $30 discount instead of the full $729 price. But if you opt to purchase the device directly on T-Mo’s website, the prices are:
- Apple iPhone 12 – starts $27.67/month for 30 months (or $829 before trade-in)
- Apple iPhone 12 mini – starts $24.37/month for 30 months (or $729 before trade-in)
The Un-Carrier is also running a discount for new and existing customers with trade in. The options include the following:
- Up to $850 off on any new iPhone 12 series with bill credits when you add a line and trade in an eligible device
- Existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers for over 5 years can enjoy $200 disocunt on any new iPhone with eligible trade in on a qualifying plan
Do these discounts interest you? Visit this page to learn more information.