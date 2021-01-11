T-Mobile now offering Alcatel Joy Tab 2 with 4G LTE support
T-Mobile has just unveiled its newest Android tablet that comes with an affordable price tag. The device, called the Alcatel Joy Tab 2, is now available at T-Mobile with 4G LTE network support.
It was previously released a couple of months ago but that model came with built-in cellular connectivity instead of 4G LTE. Upon release, Metro by T-Mobile customers were charged $60 to purchase the tablet.
The tablet comes with an 8-inch HD screen and modest specs. It runs on a 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek SoC with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. There are two cameras on the device, both of which feature a 5-megapixel sensor. The battery can last up to 8.5 hours of use.
You can purchase this device at $168 and opt to split the bill into 24 monthly installments of $7. If you are interested, you can visit this link to learn more about the tablet.
Source: T-Mobile