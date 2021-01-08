Motorola unveils two new models heading to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

Motorola today revealed four new affordable smartphones that it will be releasing in the coming months. From the lineup, the smartphone manufacturer revealed that two of those devices will be making their way to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile: the moto g play (2021) and the Motorola one 5G ace.

moto g play (2021)

Out of the lineup, the moto g play (2021) is the most affordable model. It features a 6.5-inch HD display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card for memory expansion. The device features a 13-megapixel camera on the back with a depth camera for portrait mode. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, a fingerprint reader, headset jack, and a “water-repellant design”.

This device will be sold by T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile for $170.

Motorola one 5G ace

The other device that will be making its way to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile is the Motorola one 5G ace. This device comes with a 6.7-inch display and runs on a Snapdragon 750G chipset with 6GB of RAM. It is a water-resistant device with IP54 rating and has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Camera-wise, the Motorola one 5G ace has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Other features include NFC, a fingerprint reader, and a headset jack.

It will be priced at $400 and will be available in the coming months.

Both devices will unbox with Android 10 OS and a promise from Motorola that they will receive a full OS version update and two years of security updates. While they are coming to T-Mo and its prepaid brand, their unlocked versions are already available for pre-order starting today. Full availability will be on January 14th.

Source: Motorola