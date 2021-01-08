Samsung will be releasing 2 mid-range 5G phones for T-Mobile

With 5G technology becoming more available these days, it’s important for users to be able to upgrade their devices to enjoy the features of this network. But for quite some time, the only 5G devices that were available to the public were the ones that came with high-end specs. And to be frank, not a lot of people could afford these phones and not everyone is willing to spend that much money on a device during a health crisis.

Thankfully, more and more manufacturers have revealed news that they will be releasing cheaper 5G smartphones. And today, Samsung announced that it will be launching two mid-range 5G devices in the country. T-Mobile is reported to be one of the two US carriers that will be offering these two devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G.

Out of the two, the Galaxy A32 5G is said to be the more affordable option. It is reported to have a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and run MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with 4GB of RAM. There are rumors that it will have a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor underneath the hood. It is said to have an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Right now, this is all we know about the devices. They are rumored to be equipped with Android 11 upon release but as for pricing and release date, Samsung has not yet given that information.

