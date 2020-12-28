T-Mobile allegedly reveals Sprint shutdown date

It’s been nine months ever since T-Mobile and Sprint made their merger official. But even though they are already one company, Sprint continues to operate as a separate business. The only difference is that T-Mobile’s customers were able to roam using the towers of Sprint, with the right devices. So this often leaves a question on until when Sprint’s network will remain. T-Mobile, however, never addressed the question but promised that they will notify customers once they will shut down the brand.

But apparently, it looks like T-Mobile has started to send out a notice to its business customers. According to a tweet that shared details of the letter, T-Mobile will be shutting down the CDMA network “on or around January 1, 2022.” Once that date comes, devices that support Sprint’s LTE network will continue to function. Unfortunately, CDMA-only devices will no longer be compatible.

This letter seems to coincide with the report last week that T-Mobile will stop activating CDMA-only devices after January 1, 2021. This is also the date that T-Mobile will be shutting down 3G access on its own network. And just last week, there was a report containing a list of devices that will no longer be supported after this time.

But then again, the notification was sent out to business customers. It’s possible that T-Mo has a different shutdown date for regular subscribers. There is still no official word from T-Mobile on when they will shutdown the network. It’s highly possible that T-Mobile will be releasing a number of deals around the time they will close the network so that customers will have an easier time making the transition.

