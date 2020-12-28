T-Mobile giving away free phone to customers affected by network upgrade

Just before Christmas, T-Mobile revealed that it will stop supporting a number of devices by January 2021. T-Mo released a list of the specific devices that will no longer be available on their network and it included a variety of models. T-Mobile customers with affected devices also started receiving notifications from the wireless carrier via SMS last December 28 so this looks like it’s really happening a few days from now.

If you’re one of the customers affected by this, it’s probably time for you to look for another device. Fortunately, T-Mobile has a few offers in place for customers like you.

Thanks to a leaked memo that it sent out to its representatives, T-Mobile gave a heads up on customers who will be looking to upgrade their device. In the memo, T-Mobile informed their representatives to check out the latest offers available to both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers. Reps also received a letter from the wireless carrier listing down four free devices that affected customers can choose from.

According to the letter, these are the devices that affected customers can get for free:

Alcatel Go Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A21

T-Mobile REVVL 4

You apparently have a month to get one of these phones for free. But if any of these devices don’t appeal to you, you can always opt to buy your own device from T-Mobile. You can check out the list of devices available here.

