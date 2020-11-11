T-Mobile Tuesdays will include 1-year free ShopRunner and BOGO Topgolf deal next week

Did you claim your 3 months of free Panera coffee yet? If so, here’s what you have to look forward to on the next edition of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Next Tuesday, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score a free 1-year memberhsip to ShopRunner. Members of ShopRunner get unlimited free 2-day shipping from more than 100 stores, including Bloomingdale’s, Lenovo, Under Armour, American Eagle, Kate Spade, Peet’s Coffee, NBA Store, NFL Shop, and MLB Shop. Free return shipping is also included for those times when your purchase doesn’t work out.

Another offer coming next week is a buy one, get one Sunday hour of play from Topgolf. This is a sort of redesigned driving range where you get your own bay and hit microchipped golf balls at outfield targets. The longer your shot goes and the closer you get to the pin, the more points you get.

The fine print of this Topgolf deal notes that there’s a one-time $5 member fee that’s required for new players.

The next batch of T-Mobile Tuesday deals also includes a free 1-month subscription to FITE+, a streaming service that offers access to select pay-per-view events for sports like boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling. A free 1-night disc rental from Redbox is coming next Tuesday, too, plus a discount of $0.10 off per gallon of gas from Shell.

For next week’s contest, T-Mobile will be handing out more than 1500 Under Armour gift cards. One grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 eGift Card code to Under Armour, while 200 first prize winners will each get a $50 eGift Card for Under Armour. There will also be 1,560 second prize winners who will each receive a $25 eGift Card to Under Armour.