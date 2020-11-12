T-Mobile and OnePlus launch digital challenge, prizes include $5,000 cash and 8T+ 5G

After teaming up to launch the OnePlus 8T+ 5G last month, T-Mobile and OnePlus are now coming together to give a bunch of 8T+ 5G phones away.

Today T-Mobile and OnePlus kicked off a contest that highlights the OnePlus 8T+ 5G and T-Mo’s 5G coverage. It runs from November 12 through November 19 and tasks you with finding three OnePlus pop-up stores located somewhere in the U.S. and covered by the T-Mobile 5G network. Find one and you can be entered to win prizes like $5,000 or a OnePlus 8T+ 5G.

This scavenger hunt is happening digitally, and because T-Mobile has 5G coverage in all 50 states and across 1.4 million square miles, T-Mo is going to give you some help in finding the three OnePlus pop-up stores. The official @TMobile account on Twitter will be dispensing hints, riddles, and images related to the location of the pop-up shops, and there will be several hints posted every day through November 19.

If you think you’ve successfully located the correct town where one of the OnePlus pop-up shops are located, you can submit your guess to OnePlusGoFarther.com. Guesses can be submitted once per hour.

The first clue is this: “You might have an easier time panning for gold than finding our pop-up. #OnePlusGoFarther”.

There will be more than 400 winners in this contest. Three grand prize winners will each receive $5,000 in cash as well as a OnePlus 8T+ 5G with a custom drawing on the back from ZHC, an artist known for colorful customizations that include phones and cases.

One hundred second prize winners will each get a OnePlus 8T+ 5G, and 300 third prize winners will each receive a pair of OnePlus Buds Z truly wireless earbuds.

Source: T-Mobile