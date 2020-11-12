T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and Note 9 receiving update to One UI 2.5

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 update is continuing to make its way to Galaxy devices on T-Mobile, hitting the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 series of phones this week.

T-Mobile says that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ as well as the Galaxy Note 9 are all receiving new updates. These updates bring the October 2020 security patches as well as an upgrade to One UI 2.5 and all of the new features that come with it.

Included in One UI 2.5 are new Pro Video features for the camera that let you do things like record 4K video at 24 frames per second as well as capture video at a 21:9 aspect ratio. Wireless Samsung DeX support is included, too, as well as improvements to the Samsung Keyboard like a split keyboard in landscape mode and the ability to search YouTube from the keyboard.

One UI 2.5 also enables Bitmoji stickers on the always-on display, and it brings Wi-Fi improvements like the ability to easily share Wi-Fi network passwords with nearby Galaxy devices.

These updates are all over 800MB in size, so you may want to find a speedy connection before you begin downloading. To check for your update, launch the Settings app and tap on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.

Galaxy S9 owners should be on the lookout for an update to version G960USQU8FTJ3 while Galaxy S9+ users are being updated to version G965USQU8FTJ3. You Galaxy Note 9 owners should watch for an update to version N960USQU5FTJ3.

The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are more than two years old at this point, and so it’s good to see them still getting significant updates like this upgrade to One UI 2.5. This helps to extend their lifespan and enables the folks who are carrying a Galaxy S9 or Note 9 to continue to do so for a while longer.

Thanks James!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9