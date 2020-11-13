iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch today as T-Mobile begins Pixel 4a 5G pre-orders

Two new iPhone models are officially launching today while T-Mobile opens pre-orders for a new Google Pixel phone.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available from T-Mo, and some models are even in stock and ready to ship. T-Mobile’s online store shows that the 64GB and 128GB versions of the iPhone 12 mini are in stock, but the different colors of the 256GB model are backordered through mid- to late November.

All models of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are on backorder at T-Mobile, but some of the delays aren’t that long. For example, the Graphite and Pacific Blue versions of the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max are estimated to ship as soon as next week, but some other models won’t ship until mid-December.

Here’s what T-Mobile’s pricing for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max looks like:

iPhone 12 mini

64GB: $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $729.99 full retail

$0 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $729.99 full retail 128GB: $49.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $779.99 full retail

$49.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $30.42 or $779.99 full retail 256GB: $149.99 down and 24 payments of $30.42 or $879.99 full retail

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB: $0 down and 30 monthly payments of $36.67 per month or $1,099.99 full retail

$0 down and 30 monthly payments of $36.67 per month or $1,099.99 full retail 256GB: $199.99 down and 30 monthly payments of $33.34 per month or $1,199.99 full retail

$199.99 down and 30 monthly payments of $33.34 per month or $1,199.99 full retail 512GB: $399.99 down and 30 payments of $33.34 per month or $1,399.99 full retail

If you’re interested in one of Apple’s new mini or Max phones, T-Mobile is running a couple of deals that can help you save some cash. Customers can get an iPhone 12 mini free or up to $950 off an iPhone 12 Pro Max via monthly bill credits when they add a new line and trade in an eligible device.

Trade in one of these devices to get an iPhone 12 mini free with 24 monthly bill credits:

Save up to $730 (On Us offer): iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Save $530: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen Save $380: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE Save $230: iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3 GS, iPhone 3G, iPhone 1st gen

Or you can trade in one of these iPhone models to get up to $950 off an iPhone 12 Pro Max with 30 monthly bill credits:

Save up to $950: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max Save $830: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Save $530: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen Save $380: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE Save $230: iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3 GS, iPhone 3G, iPhone 1st gen

If you don’t want to add a new line, you can get up to $550 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max with just a trade-in.

For folks who prefer Android, T-Mobile is now taking pre-orders for the Google Pixel 4a 5G ahead of its launch on November 20. Pricing is $0 down and $20.84 per month for 24 months on EIP or $0 down and $22 per month on an 18-month JUMP! On Demand lease. Full price is $499.99.

T-Mobile’s got a deal for the Pixel 4a 5G, too, and it’ll get you this new Google phone for free with 24 monthly bill credits. To qualify, you’ll need to add a line and trade in one of the following devices:

Apple: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Samsung: Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S7 series

Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S7 series Google: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL OnePlus: 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T

7, 7 Pro, 6, 6T LG: G8 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ

If you’re getting a new iPhone today, be sure to share your first impressions with us! And if you’re pre-ordering a Pixel 4a 5G, let us know if you’re taking advantage of that trade-in deal!

