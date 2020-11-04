T-Mobile customers can get a free Panera coffee subscription next Tuesday
Panera is making its return to T-Mobile Tuesdays next week, but the deal will be a little different than just the free coffee that Panera has offered in the past.
T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a free 3-month subscription to MyPanera+ Coffee next Tuesday, November 10. Normally priced at $8.99 per month, MyPanera+ Coffee offers unlimited hot coffee, iced coffee, and hot tea. This includes any size and any flavor once up to every 2 hours, plus unlimited refills while you’re in a Panera cafe.
Also available to T-Mo and Sprint customers next Tuesday is a deal that’ll offer a $12 shave kit plus free shipping from Flamingo. Subscribers can claim 10 free 4×6 photo prints from CVS Pharmacy next week, too, plus $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.
Next week’s contest will see more than 50,000 people win free gift cards. One hundred grand prize winners will each receive a $300 gift card to their choice of Walmart, Target, or Grubhub. There will also be 50,000 first prize winners who will get a $20 gift card to their choice of Walmart, Target, or Grubhub.