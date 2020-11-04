T-Mobile Galaxy S8 and S8+, Note 8, and Note 10+ 5G receiving new updates

Last weekend T-Mobile updated the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with standalone 5G support and some other improvements. Now some former Samsung flagships are getting updates from T-Mo, too.

T-Mobile has released new updates for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ that bump the phones up to version G950USQS8DTJ2 and G955USQS8DTJ2, respectively. Both updates include the October 1, 2020 security patches.

The Galaxy Note 8 is getting an October 2020 security update, too. After installation, you Note 8 owners should find yourselves on version N950USQS8DTJ1.

An update for T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 10+ 5G recently began rolling out that includes camera stability improvements, better Wi-Fi connectivity and stability, and improved touchscreen stability. This update is version N976USQU3CTJ2.

And finally, the Galaxy S10 5G was recently updated to version G977TUVU5DTJ2. This update includes the October 2020 security patches plus an upgrade to One UI 2.5, which brings Pro Video features like support for recording 8K video at 24 frames per second and video capture using the 21:9 aspect ratio. You can use Samsung DeX to wirelessly connect to a smart TV with this update, too, and you can also easily share a Wi-Fi password with a nearby Galaxy device.

If you’re rocking one of these Galaxy devices and haven’t gotten your new update yet, you can check for it by launching the Settings app, tapping on “Software update”, then selecting “Download updates manually”.

Thanks Alexander and Chuck!

Sources: T-Mobile Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G