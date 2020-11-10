T-Mobile launching Google Pixel 4a 5G on November 20 with two special offers

T-Mobile confirmed last month that it will sell the Google Pixel 4a 5G, and now we know that T-Mo customers will be able to get the new Pixel for as little as $0.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be available for pre-order from T-Mobile starting this Friday, November 13, and it’ll launch on November 20. Pricing will be $0 down and $20.84 per month for 24 months on an Equipment Installment Plan or $0 down and $22 per month on an 18-month lease through JUMP! On Demand or Sprint Flex. Full retail price will be $499.99.

T-Mo will have a couple of deals on the new Pixel 4a 5G to help you get it for less. You’ll be able to score the new Pixel for free with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a new line and trade in an old smartphone. If you don’t want to do both things, you can get half off the Pixel 4a 5G when you either add a new line or trade in a phone.

The Pixel 4a 5G is compatible with T-Mobile’s low-band 600MHz and mid-band 2.5GHz 5G networks.

Other features of the Pixel 4a 5G include a 6.2-inch 2340×1080 OLED display, a dual rear camera setup with 12.2MP main and 16MP ultra wide cameras, and an 8MP hole-punch selfie cam. Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and the whole phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery.

There’s a USB-C port on the Pixel 4a 5G for fast charging at up to 18W speeds plus a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a feature you don’t always see on new smartphones. The device comes pre-loaded with Android 11 and will get at least three years of OS and security updates.

If you’re interested in Google’s Pixel 5, T-Mobile has said that it does not plan to carry that device. You can buy the Pixel 5 unlocked from the Google Store and bring it onto T-Mobile’s network, though.

Source: T-Mobile