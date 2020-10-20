T-Mobile amping up Little League donations, giving away iPhone 12 Pro during World Series

Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced that it would be donating to its Little League Call Up Grant Program for every home run hit during the MLB postseason. Now T-Mo is amping things up as the World Series gets underway.

T-Mobile will now donate $10,000 to the Little League Call Up Grant Program for every home run hit during the World Series. That’s double T-Mo’s previous commitment of $5,000 per home run.

And while you probably won’t be hitting any home runs in the World Series, you can still help kids play Little League baseball. Anyone can text “LittleLeague” to 313131 and T-Mo will donate $5 to a Little League grant recipient in the texter’s local community, up from its previous commitment of $1 per text. T-Mobile is pledging to donate up to $2 million through this method.

Additionally, T-Mo is planning to give away five 5G devices during the 5th inning of every World Series game. Each winner will receive a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro and one year of service for that device, plus up to three additional lines of service.

You’ll need to follow T-Mobile on Twitter to enter the contest. During the 5th inning of each World Series game, T-Mo will post a drawing announcement to that Twitter account and you’ll need to reply to it with the hashtags #iLoveTMobile and #Sweepstakes or retweet that tweet.

Sources: T-Mobile, Sweepstakes rules