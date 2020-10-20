iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 updates available with bug fixes, 10-bit HDR video playback
Friday is going to be a big day for Apple fans because of the release of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but until then, Apple’s got something else new to help tide everyone over.
Apple today launched updates to iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. These updates fix a lot of the bugs that’ve been discovered in the month since iOS 14 launched to the public, like one issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in the Calculator app and another bug where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up at a reduced size on the Home screen.
The new updates also fix a bug that could prevent you from setting up a family member’s Apple Watch and another issue where your Apple Watch case material could be displayed incorrectly in the Watch app. Apple has fixed a bug where streaming video resolution coud be temporarily reduced at the start of playback, too, and another issue where dragging widgets on your Home screen could remove apps from their folders.
There is one new feature included in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Apple has added support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app. This feature is available on the iPhone 8 and later as well as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd Generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th Generation).
To get your iPhone or iPad’s new update, launch the Settings app and select “General” followed by “System Update”.
Below is the full changelog for iOS 14.1 from Apple.
iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone.
- Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
- Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen
- Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders
- Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
- Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
- Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
- Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
- Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
- Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback
- Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users
- Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
- Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
- Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points