iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 updates available with bug fixes, 10-bit HDR video playback

Friday is going to be a big day for Apple fans because of the release of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but until then, Apple’s got something else new to help tide everyone over.

Apple today launched updates to iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. These updates fix a lot of the bugs that’ve been discovered in the month since iOS 14 launched to the public, like one issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in the Calculator app and another bug where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up at a reduced size on the Home screen.

The new updates also fix a bug that could prevent you from setting up a family member’s Apple Watch and another issue where your Apple Watch case material could be displayed incorrectly in the Watch app. Apple has fixed a bug where streaming video resolution coud be temporarily reduced at the start of playback, too, and another issue where dragging widgets on your Home screen could remove apps from their folders.

There is one new feature included in iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Apple has added support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app. This feature is available on the iPhone 8 and later as well as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Air (3rd Generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th Generation).

To get your iPhone or iPad’s new update, launch the Settings app and select “General” followed by “System Update”.

Below is the full changelog for iOS 14.1 from Apple.

iOS 14.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for your iPhone.