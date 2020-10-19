New Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 8 5G updates released by T-Mobile

After updating the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones over the weekend, T-Mobile’s got a couple more software updates going out today.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is being updated to version N976USQS3CTI8. This 212.99MB update first began going out last week, but T-Mobile briefly paused it and is resuming the rollout today. Included are the October 1, 2020 security patches.

Also being updated is T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8 5G. T-Mo hasn’t posted info about this release on its support site yet, but several Reddit users say that an update to version 10.5.22.IN55CB is now rolling out.

As for what’s included in this OnePlus 8 5G update, owners that’ve already gotten the update say that the September 2020 security patches are in there. Some OnePlus 8 5G users also report that they’re now able to pick up Sprint bands 25 and 26, which they weren’t able to get before.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G owners that haven’t gotten their new update yet can check for it by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on their device. If you’ve got a OnePlus 8 5G, then you can check for your update by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

Thanks, Chuck and Debjit!