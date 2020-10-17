T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra receiving new security update
Samsung Galaxy S20 owners are getting another new update from T-Mobile today.
T-Mo is now pushing updates to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The S20’s update is version G981USQU1BTJ4, the S20+’s is G986USQU1BTJ4, and the S20 Ultra’s is version G988USQU1BTJ4.
The only item on the changelog is the October 1, 2020 security patches. T-Mobile hasn’t updated its support pages for the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra yet so it’s unclear what, if anything, might also be included. A security update isn’t always the most exciting thing, but at least the S20 phones are on the latest security updates once again.
These updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S20 series device, you should see it on your device in the coming days. You can also check for it manually by launching your Settings app and selecting “Software update” and then “Download and install”.
Thanks Daryl, Mitch, and Paul!