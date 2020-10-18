Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra renders show updated camera bump design

Now that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have hit the market, many people have turned their attention to Samsung’s next flagships, the Galaxy S21 series. And while we’re still at least a few months out from their official announcement, the designs of the Galaxy S21 lineup may have leaked out today.

Renders have come out that purportedly show the designs of both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. These aren’t official images from Samsung but are renders based on CAD drawings from OnLeaks, who has a strong track record with these types of leaks.

The big change for these models compared to the Galaxy S20 series is their rear camera bumps. The Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra both have a wrap-around-style camera bump that’s placed in the upper-left corner of the device’s backside and then appears to wrap around to the sides.

We can also see that the Galaxy S21 has three rear cameras and a flash outside its camera bump while the Galaxy S21 has four cams and a flash locaed within the camera bump. Unfortunately, today’s report doesn’t have any details on the features of these rear cameras.

Around front, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra look fairly similar to their Galaxy S20 counterparts. They’ve each got an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels all around and a hole-punch selfie camera that’s centered at the top of the screen. The Galaxy S21 reportedly has a flat 6.2-inch display while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a screen that’s between 6.7 and 6.9 inches and has slightly curved edges.

The renders also show that both phones will have a USB-C port on the bottom for charging. Like the Galaxy S20 series, these Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra models do not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The overall size of the Galaxy S21 is said to be 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, which is the same height and thickness of the Galaxy S20 but is just a bit wider (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm). The Galaxy S21 Ultra reportedly measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, which would make it a little shorter and less wide than the S20 Ultra but a little bit thicker (166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm).

The last bit of info from today’s leak reveals that Samsung could announce the Galaxy S21 series earlier than anticipated. In recent years, Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy S flagship phones in mid- to late February, but today’s report says that the Galaxy S21 phones could be revealed in January. That’s the second time that we’ve heard rumors of a Galaxy S21 announcement in January rather than February.

What do you think of these leaked Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra designs?

Sources: OnLeaks (1), (2)