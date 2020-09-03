T-Mobile’s LG Velvet 5G is launching September 10, and it’s a little different than other Velvets

The LG Velvet 5G is finally coming to T-Mobile, and the version that’s arriving is a little different than the one that already launched on AT&T and Verizon.

T-Mobile will begin selling the LG Velvet 5G on September 10. Pricing will be set at $0 down and $24.50 per month for 24 months or $588 full retail.

Customers who’d like to save a few bucks on the LG Velvet can get it for up to half off via 24 monthly bill credits when they trade in an eligible device or add a new line. This deal is open to both new and existing customers, but subscribers on the 4 for $100 Value Essentials plan are not eligible.

Here are the devices eligible for trade-in with this deal:

Save 50% when you trade in:

LG: G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ 5G

Samsung: Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S8 Series, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S7 Series, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 LTE

Google: Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

OnePlus: 7T, 7, 7 Pro, 6T, 6

Save 25% when you trade in:

LG: Aristo, Aristo 4+, G3, G4, G5, G6, K10, K20 (2019), K20+, K20 V, K30, K40, K7, Phoenix 3, Q7+, Stylo 3, Stylo 3+, Stylo

4, Stylo 4+, Stylo 5, Stylo 5+,Tribute Empire, V10, V20, V30, V30+

Samsung: Galaxy A20, Galaxy A21

When it comes to specs, the T-Mobile version of the LG Velvet 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. That’s different than the LG Velvet models that launched on AT&T and Verizon, both of which have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

“T-Mobile is the only place to get the LG Velvet with America’s first 5G chipset from MediaTek, which also makes it the best priced LG Velvet available anywhere,” T-Mo said today. Its version of the Velvet is $12 cheaper than the AT&T version and $112 cheaper than Verizon’s.

The rest of the specs of T-Mobile’s LG Velvet 5G are similar to the AT&T and Verizon models. It’s packing a 6.8-inch 2460×1080 OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 2TB.

There’s a triple camera array on the LG Velvet 5G’s backside that includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide with 120-degree field of view, and 5MP depth camera, plus a 16MP selfie camera inside a notch at the top of the display.

The LG Velvet 5G also features IP68 water and dust resistance, a 4000mAh battery, NFC, fast charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It’ll be available in Aurora Gray and Pink White color options.

On T-Mobile, the LG Velvet 5G will support both low-band 600MHz 5G as well as mid-band 2.5GHz 5G, the latter of which expanded to 81 new cities yesterday.

Source: T-Mobile, LG Velvet 5G