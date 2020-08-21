T-Mobile now updating Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, Note 9

In the past week, T-Mobile has pushed out new updates for both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series phones. Now the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are being updated, too.

Both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now receiving updates that include the August 1, 2020 Android security patches. Galaxy S9 owners are getting version G960USQS7ETH2 while S9+ owners are receiving an update to version G965USQS7ETH2.

Galaxy Note 9 owners are getting the August 2020 security patches, too. That update is version N960USQS5ETH2.

If you’ve got an S9, S9+, or Note 9, you’ve got a couple options when it comes to updating. You can wait for your update to come to you over the air, which should happen in the coming days, or you can check for it manually by launching your Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.

The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones are two years old now, and so it’s good to see them still getting fairly regular security updates. If you’ve got one of these former Samsung flagships, let us know when you get your update installed!

Thanks James and Moshe!