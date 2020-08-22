T-Mobile Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra receiving One UI 2.5 update

A big update is now hitting T-Mobile’s Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

T-Mobile is now pushing the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S20 series phones. Announced yesterday by Samsung, the update to One UI 2.5 brings several Galaxy Note 20 features to the Galaxy S20 devices.

Included in the update are new Pro Video features, like support for recording 8K video at 24fps and the ability to record footage in a 21:9 aspect ratio. You can also now control your phone’s microphone direction when recording audio so you can pick up specific sounds.

Improvements to the Samsung Notes app are included, too, like Audio Bookmark which can sync your written notes with audio recordings. You’re now able to import and write on PDF files in the app as well.

Samsung DeX will now let you connect your Galaxy S20 to a smart TV wirelessly, and DeX also supports using your S20 as a touchpad to control the second display with multi-finger gestures. Other notable improvements of One UI 2.5 include the ability to easily share a Wi-Fi password with nearby Galaxy devices that are in your contact list and an updated Reminder app that can now preset the time and location for upcoming tasks.

As you might expect from an update with all of those new features, these updates to One UI 2.5 are fairly sizable, coming in at around 1000GB. The Galaxy S20’s update is version G981USQU1BTHD, while the Galaxy S20+ is G986USQU1BTHD and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is G988USQU1BTHD.

While you wait for your Galaxy S20 to download and install its new update, you can find Samsung’s full changelog below.

Samsung DeX

Wireless DeX connection support: Wireless connection with TVs through Wi-Fi Direct (compatible with Miracast).

Quick panel – DeX: Usage of Samsung Smart TVs released after 2019 is recommended.

Screen Zoom and Font Size options are supported to allow customization in various display sizes.

Wi-Fi

If quality information on nearby Wi-Fi routers can be measured, this information will appear as Very Fast, Fast, Normal, or Slow. This feature can be turned on or off in “Network Quality Information Display” settings.

When attempting to access a Wi-Fi router with a password, a newly added feature now allows the user to request the password of the Wi-Fi router from someone nearby who is saved in their contact list and has already connected to that router. The “Request Password” button will appear on the Wi-Fi password input screen when you can request a password.

Always On Display

Bitmoji Stickers are supported on Always On Display. (Clock style)

Samsung keyboard

A new feature has been added to the keyboard search feature that allows the user to search YouTube.

Split Keyboard is supported on Landscape mode.

The search function of the “Manage Input Languages” screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been newly updated to make it easy to

find keyboard input languages that the user wishes to add or delete.

Camera

The Pro Video feature has been enhanced.

Messages

A feature has been added that allows the user to call a person who is saved as a pre-configured SOS message contact.

A feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

Thanks Derek and M!