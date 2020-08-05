Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 launching at T-Mobile on August 21

In addition to all those phones and tablets that Samsung announced today, the company also revealed two new wearable devices. And they’re coming to T-Mobile, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. They feature a bean-shaped design that Samsung says don’t protrude from your ears, giving you a more natural look, and they have a tip-less design that the company also says helps to make them more comfortable to wear all day.

These Galaxy Buds Live include a 12mm speaker and bass duct plus three microphones. Active Noise Cancellation will help you hear what you’re listening to by blocking outside noise, and a Voice Pickup Unit will focus on your voice to make sure you’re heard clearly on calls and when using the Bixby voice assistant to do things like control music playback and send messages.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Live can last for up to six hours of music playback on a single charge, while the included charging case can get you another 15 hours of playback. A fast charging feature will get you one hour of play time in 5 minutes of charging for those time’s you’re low on both battery life and time.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds will be available from T-Mobile and Sprint stores on August 21. Pricing for them is set at $169.99.

And then there’s the Galaxy Watch 3. This is the follow-up to 2018’s Galaxy Watch, featuring the same rotating bezel design but with a stainless steel case that’s 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 45mm and 41mm sizes. The 45mm version will have a 1.4-inch 360×360 Super AMOLED display and 340mAh battery while the smaller 41mm watch will get a 1.2-inch 360×360 Super AMOLED screen and 247mAh battery.

Both watches will include an optical heart rate sensor for tracking your workouts, and sleep tracking is included as well. On the software side, the Galaxy Watch 3 runs Tizen-based Wearable OS 5.5 and over 40 complications available to personalize your watch face. There are also more than 80,000 watch faces available in the Galaxy Store.

Android and iOS smartphones are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 3. You’ll need either an Android 5.0 or higher phone with 1.5GB of RAM or more or an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 9.0 or above.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 3 includes 5ATM water resistance and is IP68-rated.

The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black color options while the 41mm version will get Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver paint jobs.

T-Mobile says that it’ll T-Mo and Sprint stores will begin selling the Galaxy Watch 3 with built-in LTE on August 21. T-Mo isn’t talking about its pricing for the new watch yet, but Samsung says that the LTE-enabled 45mm model will cost $479.99 while the 41mm version will be $449.99.

