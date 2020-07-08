Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks again, this time in hands-on video

Samsung confirmed this week that it’s having an event on August 5, and it’s likely that we’ll get to meet the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra there. Before that event happens, though, the Note 20 Ultra has appeared in a hands-on video.

A brief video shows off the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s hardware and software and also compares it to the Galaxy Note 10+. In the video, we can see that the Note 20 Ultra’s model number is SM-N986U and that it’s running Android 10 below Samsung’s One UI 2.5 interface.

The video also shows that Samsung will allow you to use the Note 20 Ultra’s S Pen as a pointer on your screen when you press and hold the button and point the stylus at the phone’s screen. There’s an option to show a trail on the pointer, too.

On the hardware side of things, the Note 20 Ultra’s S Pen and speaker grille on the bottom of the phone have flipped sides compared to the Note 10+.

We also get to see the Note 20 Ultra camera bump, which lines up with the images that Samsung leaked last week. The Note 20 Ultra’s camera bump is much larger than the one on the Note 10+, and the video says that it’s bigger than the camera bump on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, too.

Rumors say that Samsung will be making upgrades to the cameras on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which would explain the larger camera bump. It’s been said that the Note 20 Ultra could have a 108MP main sensor and a telephoto camera that could offer up to 50x zoom.

The good news is that we’re less than a month away from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, so it won’t be much longer before the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are official. Based on what we’ve seen so far, what do you think of Samsung’s next Note?

