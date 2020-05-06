T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer free Tidal Premium and other entertainment deals in May

Many people have been quarantining at home for a couple of months now, and after all that time their entertainment options may be drying up. T-Mobile wants to help.

T-Mo today announced several deals coming to T-Mobile Tuesdays in May designed to help keep you from being bored at home. They include 3 months of free Tidal Premium, which will be available to save in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app any time between May 19-27. You’ll then have to redeem the offer from Tidal by June 2.

Tidal is a music streaming service that includes more than 60 million songs as well as music videos, documentaries, live concert footage, and more. Normally priced at $9.99 per month, Tidal Premium gets you ad-free listening, HD music videos, personalized playlists, and “expertely curated editorial”.

Sprint has long offered a free Tidal subscription to customers with select plans. Now that T-Mobile and Sprint have merged, that partnership that Sprint had with Tidal is resulting in a deal for T-Mo customers as well.

Also coming to T-Mobile Tuesdays this month is a free $2 standard definition movie rental from FandangoNOW on May 12. The following week on May 19, T-Mo customers can get 30 days free access to Openfit, an online fitness service that offers at-home workouts. After those 30 days, your subscription will automatically renew at a price of $19.95 for a 60-day subscription.

Finally, on May 26 T-Mobile customers can get a $15 credit for Udemy, an online learning site.

Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays