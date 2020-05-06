Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays contest will give more than 50,000 gift cards to winners

We already know that T-Mobile customers will be getting a free movie rental next week, but that’s not all that T-Mo has planned for the next edition of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

On May 12, T-Mobile customers can get 30% off select sports gear at Fanatics. Also coming next Tuesday is $50 off an annual membership plus $5 grocery credit for Shipt, a delivery service that can pick up groceries and other household items at stores and bring them to you. This includes Costco, CVS, H-E-B, Target, Petco, and more.

Flamingo is another company taking part in next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday. Flamingo sells women’s razors, body wax kits, and other body care products, and next Tuesday T-Mo customers can get a $10 shave set plus free shipping.

Rounding out next week’s deals are a free $2 standard definition movie rental from FandangoNOW and $0.10 off per gallon of gas at Shell.

The contest for next week will include digital gift card prizes. Ten grand prize winners will each receive a code for a $500 eGift Card to their choice of Safeway, CVS Pharmacy, or Target, or any combination of Safeway, CVS, and Target eGift Cards totaling $500.

One hundred first prize winners will get a $100 eGift Card for Safeway, CVS, or Target or a combination of eGift Cards for those three retailers that totals $100. And finally, 50,000 second prize winners will each get a $5 eGift Card to Safeway, CVS, or Target.

Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays