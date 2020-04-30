iPhone SE deal offers $300 off at Metro by T-Mobile
The iPhone SE is already the most affordable iPhone you can buy right now, but a new Metro by T-Mobile deal will make it even easier on your wallet.
Metro by T-Mobile is offering $300 off the iPhone SE, meaning the final cost to you is $99.99. This deal is valid for the 64GB iPhone SE.
To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to switch to Metro by T-Mobile, show an ID for verification, and make 6 consecutive monthly service payments on any plan. Your $300 discount will come via instant and redemption rebates, including a $100 redemption rebate that’ll be applied after 6 monthly payments.
The iPhone SE is a great option for anyone in the market for an affordable new phone. It includes an A13 Bionic processor, the same chip in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, and it’ll get updates for several years to come.
You can get your own iPhone SE and this deal by visiting a Metro by T-Mobile store.
Source: T-Mobile