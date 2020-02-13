T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update brings enhanced speeds, Note 8 also updated

oneplus-7t-pro-5g-mclaren-magenta

T-Mobile is now pushing out its third OnePlus software update in the past week.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is now receiving an update from T-Mobile that bumps the phone to version 10.0.25.HD61CB. The 269.3MB update promises enhanced 5G upload and download speeds, stability improvements, and general bug fixes.

tmobile-oneplus-7t-pro-5g-update-feb

This update is now rolling out over the air. If you don’t feel like waiting for it to hit your OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, you can manually check for it by going into your Settings app and selecting System > System update > Check for update.

Also receiving an update this week is T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 8. The update is version N950USQS7DTA5 and includes the February 1, 2020 security patches.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren or Galaxy Note 8, let us know when your update arrives. And you OnePlus owners, tell us if this update makes a noticeable impact on your 5G speeds!

Thanks Andrew, Tim, and Nick!

  • Matt Macaluso

    Mine still shows December, not February, after updating.

    • kanakamaoli

      Did not improve my speed up and down one bit. BTW, I’m still showing bands 2 and 4 in my lte discovery when I’m connected to 5G why is that? And why hasn’t my coverage improved with 5G?My phone still has the exact same dead spots with 4G LTE and 5G?

      • Matt Macaluso

        Seems slower.

        • kanakamaoli

          When connected to 5G? Are you on band 71 or bands 2 or 4?

    • Nathan

      Patch notes don’t include the security update.

      • Matt Macaluso

        Oh, the article was referring to the Note8…

  • Jeff Willis

    I am slower too…really frustrated with TMobile. Have a dead spot at work and was told that 5g would penetrate buildings better. The tower is 2 miles away and I can’t even connect. However Verizon and Sprint work with zero issues. I think the OnePlus 5g phone is full of bugs because it never seems to work right…don’t know what to do because the sales people and team of experts seems clueless.

  • Christopher Pylant

    My phone seems to have slower data speeds on 5G now. Also, my area doesn’t have 600mhz band n71 but somehow my phone displays 5G with only bands 2 and 12 in my area.

    • kanakamaoli

      In Hawaii all I see in band 2 and 4 not even band 12 is present for 5g only on 4glte

