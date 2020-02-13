T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update brings enhanced speeds, Note 8 also updated
T-Mobile is now pushing out its third OnePlus software update in the past week.
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is now receiving an update from T-Mobile that bumps the phone to version 10.0.25.HD61CB. The 269.3MB update promises enhanced 5G upload and download speeds, stability improvements, and general bug fixes.
This update is now rolling out over the air. If you don’t feel like waiting for it to hit your OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, you can manually check for it by going into your Settings app and selecting System > System update > Check for update.
Also receiving an update this week is T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 8. The update is version N950USQS7DTA5 and includes the February 1, 2020 security patches.
If you’ve got a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren or Galaxy Note 8, let us know when your update arrives. And you OnePlus owners, tell us if this update makes a noticeable impact on your 5G speeds!
Thanks Andrew, Tim, and Nick!