Galaxy Note 8 getting new security update on T-Mobile
Following the Galaxy Note 10’s update last week, an older Note model is now being updated.
T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 8 is now receiving an update to version N950USQS7DSL2. This 164.57MB update includes the January 1, 2020 Android security patches.
The Note 8’s new update is rolling out over the air, so if you haven’t already gotten it, it should appear on your device soon. This security patch update may not be the most exciting thing ever, but hey, it’s nice to see T-Mobile and Samsung continue to push security updates to this two-year-old phone.
Happy updating, Note 8 owners!
Thanks, Alexander and Nick!