OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update rolling out on T-Mobile with fix for GPS issue
Heads up, 5G early adopters, because there’s a new update now rolling out to T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.
The new update bumps the OP7T Pro 5G McLaren to version 10.0.19.HD61CB and is 104.2MB. The changelog mentions a fix for a GPS issue that some owners have been having lately when connected to 5G.
Also included in this update are some other unspecified bug fixes as well as the December 2019 Android security patches.
This update is now rolling out over the air, so if you’re rocking a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, you should see it in the coming days. You can also jump into your Settings app and check for it manually.
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren owners, let us know when you get this update installed and if it does fix your GPS issues!
Sources: Reddit (1), (2)