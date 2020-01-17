Galaxy S20 spec sheet reportedly leaks out

Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships are always one of the biggest smartphone releases of the year, and in less than a month we’ll meet the 2020 edition. Before then, though, the rumor mill has churned out spec lists of all three variants.

All three models — the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra — are expected to have similar displays with a 3200×1440 resolution and Infinity O hole-punch display. A 120Hz refresh rate is also rumored to be included on all three models, though reports say that you’ll only be able to get that high refresh rate at FHD resolution.

The sizes of the three phones will reportedly be different. The smallest of the trio will be the Galaxy S20’s 6.2-inch display, up from the 5.8-inch screen on last year’s Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S20+ will reportedly get a 6.7-inch screen and the S20 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch screen, which is nearing tablet territory.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to have a some camera features not present on the other two models. That includes a 108MP main camera, up from a 12MP main cam on the S20 and S20+, as well as a 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The S20 and S20+ will allegedly each have a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The S20 Ultra and S20+ will get a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to gather depth info, too, and all three will have a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

There are also some differences when it comes to the front cameras. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ are expected to get 10MP selfie cams, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly get a 40MP wide front-facing cam.

One other notable difference between the three phones is the battery size. None of them are small, but the Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the bunch with a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy S20+ will allegedly have a 4500mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get a big 5000mAh battery.

All three phones are said to have 128GB of built-in storage, though the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to get a 512GB option, as well as a microSD card slot in case you need more storage. IP68 dust and water resistance is another feature shared between all three phones.

This leaked spec list mentions that all three S20 variants will include a Samsung Exynos 990 chipset, but that likely won’t be the case in the U.S., where all three phones will probably be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra at its event on February 11th. There haven’t been any T-Mobile launch details leaked yet, but we did see the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ all launch at T-Mo, so it’s definitely possible that all three S20 variants will be available from T-Mobile as well.

Source: MySmartPrice