T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer early access to 2020 Country Megaticket

T-Mobile Tuesdays has offered access to shows from the Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, and others in the past, and now country music is getting the T-Mo Tuesdays treatment.

T-Mobile customers can get early access to the 2020 Country Megaticket using T-Mobile Tuesdays. There will be a three-day presale available starting next Tuesday, January 21st, for most venues. Those that aren’t included in that presale will be available starting January 28th.

To get your ticket, you’ll just need to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app between January 21st and 23rd, hit the “Redeem” button, then go to the 2020 Country Megaticket website to see which artists are going to be at your chosen amphitheater. You can then choose your seating section and get a season-long pass and you’ll get the same seats all season. T-Mobile customers can get up to four Megatickets for each T-Mobile Tuesdays account.

T-Mo customers also get special perks at the venue itself. Those include a fast lane entry, concession express lanes, a signature magenta coctail, and complimentary magenta-branded lawn chair rentals at participating amphitheaters.

With the 2020 Country Megapass, you can see all of the artists that come to your venue in your chosen seat. Some of the performers included in the 2020 Country Megapass include Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, and Rascal Flatts.

You can check out the participating venues right here.

Source: T-Mobile