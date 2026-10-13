Clear Your Calendar: T-Mobile’s T-Mix Plans Are Reportedly Days Away

After weeks of “any day now,” T-Mix might finally be here. If the latest intel holds, T-Mobile’s new pick-your-perks plans could go live before the weekend, and we now know a lot more about the fine print than we did a week ago.

The Mobile Report’s latest reporting points to a launch between October 13 and 16, possibly midweek, though T-Mix has slipped before and could still get pushed to November. Pricing hasn’t budged from the leaks: Standard at $65, More at $85, and Loaded at $105 for a single line, before taxes and autopay.

Speaking of autopay, the $10-per-line discount is no longer capped, so if you’re running a 12-line account, that’s $120 a month back. Loaded also gets an exclusive Optimized Video Calls perk for 5G Standalone phones, which sounds a lot like a network slice for your FaceTime and Zoom calls. More picks up 15GB of high-speed international data, too.

Now the part everyone’s been waiting for: the picks math. ESPN Unlimited is the big-ticket item at four picks. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is three, YouTube Premium and Google AI Pro are two, and stuff like DashPass, SiriusXM, Delta miles, and YouTube Premium Lite costs one. Netflix Premium, Hulu, and Apple TV get “founders” pricing, so they’re cheaper in picks if you jump in before roughly mid-2027, and you keep that rate.

One heads-up for anyone counting on freebies: Hulu is no longer expected to come free with plans. The Loaded pick count is also looking more nuanced than earlier reports suggested, with three picks for each of the first two lines, two for lines three through six, and one after that, still capped at 20. If you read our T-Mix picks math breakdown last week, that’s the one number that’s changed.

Here’s the catch nobody’s talking about enough: picks aren’t just for perks. Most phone promos will cost picks too, up to three per line for the best deals, like $1,200 off an iPhone. Spend them on a phone deal and they’re locked up for the full 36-month installment unless you pay the phone off early. And once you’ve chosen your perks, you can only swap them once a quarter, with the first swap window opening February 1, 2027. Want to change sooner? That’s a $15 fee.

If you’re happy on Experience, you can relax. Nobody’s getting moved to T-Mix automatically, though you won’t get picks if you stay put. If you’re thinking about switching, decide first whether you’d rather spend picks on streaming or on your next phone, because on T-Mix you may not get both.

Source: The Mobile Report